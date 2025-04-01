Sen. Thune to GOP: Kill Resolution to Undo Tariffs

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., wants his colleagues to vote against a Democrat-sponsored resolution that would undo President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on Canadian imports, The Hill reported.

Thune believes the tariffs are necessary to help with the nation's fentanyl crisis and that ending the emergency order would incentive drug cartels to smuggle in drugs through the Canadian border, according to the Hill.

"If we're serious about ending the fentanyl crisis in America, we need to address the entirety of the crisis. We're not going to solve the problem by going after just part of it," Thune said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

"Ending this emergency declaration would tell the cartels that they should shift their focus to the northern border. I urge my colleagues to oppose this resolution and ensure that President Trump has the tools he needs to combat the flow of fentanyl from all directions."

The resolution, sponsored by Democrat Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, would undo Trump's tariff on Canada.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Rand Paul of Kentucky, who have criticized tariffs on Canada, could be candidates to cross party lines and vote with Democrats.

Trump urged Republicans to vote against the resolution in a post on his Truth Social account, writing: "Senator Tim Kaine, who ran against me with Crooked Hillary in 2016, is trying to halt our critical Tariffs on deadly Fentanyl coming in from Canada. We are making progress to end this terrible Fentanyl Crisis, but Republicans in the Senate MUST vote to keep the National Emergency in place, so we can finish the job, and end the scourge.

"By their weakness, the Democrats have allowed Fentanyl to get out of hand. The Republicans and I have reversed that course, strongly and quickly. Major additional progress is being made. Don't let the Democrats have a Victory. It would be devastating for the Republican Party and, far more importantly, for the United States. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"