John Solomon: Deposition Exposes 'Direct Government Censorship'

A recent deposition by San Francisco FBI special agent in charge Elvis Chan has revealed "direct government censorship" between the FBI, Washington, D.C, and Silicon Valley Big Tech companies, according to Just the News' John Solomon.

"The FBI has been kind of vague on what it has really done in the censorship world — not any longer," Solomon told "The Cats Roundtable" on FM 77 WABC Radio New York.

"Direct government censorship, something that our Constitution tells us isn't supposed to happen."

Chan's deposition was taken Nov. 29 as part of Missouri and Louisiana's lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.

Solomon noted to host John Catsimatidis that Chan was the San Francisco point of contact for Big Tech companies having run requests to "censor or remove pieces of content" in a chain of command that filters through Washington, D.C.

The deposition outlined the companies that Chan said took information from the FBI to block content and accounts.

"So for the 2020 elections, we regularly met with Facebook, Google, Twitter, Yahoo!, Reddit and LinkedIn," Chan said in the deposition, adding for the 2022 midterms, "We also met with Apple and Wikimedia Foundation."

Chan noted in the deposition the companies were open to the FBI-fed information leading to the blocking of accounts or content because of "pressure" from congressional oversight and members of Congress, particularly amid the debate on Big Tech's Section 230 — potentially to protect its federal government protections.

"They asked him in the deposition is how many times did you succeed in getting censored and he said about half the time when we made a request social media companies took down the content," Solomon told Catsimatidis of his upcoming reporting on Chan's deposition.