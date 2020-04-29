Tags: Trump Administration | john ratcliffe | national intelligence | director | senate | confirmation

Senate to Hold Hearing Next Week for Trump's DNI Nominee

john ratcliffe speaks to the media
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 10:33 PM

The Senate Intelligence Committee is preparing to hold its confirmation hearing next week for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, President Donald Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, according to CNN.

The committee is still working on how to hold the hearing as the coronavirus pandemic has closed the Capitol building along with the rest of the country.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has already told senators to return to Washington next week, indicating they could be prepared to confirm a candidate in the director role which is currently held by Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Grenell accepted the role as acting DNI, thinking he would only serve temporarily, before joining the Trump campaign as a surrogate after a nominee had been chosen.

Ratcliffe was nominated by Trump a year ago, following the resignation of former intelligence chief, Dan Coats. But the coronavirus pandemic introduced the possibility he would not get a confirmation for months. 

Now, the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to push forward with his confirmation, hinting at the idea lawmakers want to end Grenell's time Director of National Intelligence soon.

Some Democrats are worried about confirming Ratcliffe, who they consider to be a partisan, to the top role.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 10:33 PM
