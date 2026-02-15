Texas Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Hearings Needed on Sharia Law Threat

Texas leaders should hold emergency hearings and consider a special legislative session over the threat of Sharia law tied to proposed Muslim-based developments in North Texas, state Rep. Brian Harrison told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Texas is on the front lines, not just in the battle for the future of our state or country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I firmly believe Texas is on the front lines in the battle for nothing less than the future of Western civilization."

The discussion involved a proposed development in Kaufman County, east of Dallas, which is reportedly backed by a Dubai-based developer.

But Harrison pointed to a separate project, "Epic City," and said state officials should scrutinize any similar proposals.

"I was glad to see the attorney general's office is keeping an eye on this other development that appears to be in the works again from some Dubai-based firm, which appears to be just more evidence of the staggeringly fast growth of the rise of Sharia law here in the state of Texas," he said.

Harrison also said Texas has not taken sufficient steps to address the issue.

"The state of Texas has not been taking this threat from Sharia law seriously enough. Not at all," he said.

"Despite protestations and claims to the contrary, the Texas government has not yet in any way, shape, or form banned Sharia law," Harrison added. "We have not banned Sharia law."

He called on the speaker of the Texas House to convene "emergency interim hearings" and said Gov. Greg Abbott should call lawmakers back this year.

"I believe the governor should call us back for a special session this year because further delay, I believe, is acquiescence, actually to the radical left," Harrison said.

He also urged the state to stop funding groups he said may be tied to extremist organizations and criticized past legislative efforts he said did not fully address the problem.

"The Texas government passed a bill that people have heard about across the country to ban Epic City," he said. "What's the problem with it? Well, the bill to ban Epic City had an exception to allow Epic City in the bill that was supposed to ban Epic City."

Harrison praised the governor's designation of certain groups as terrorist organizations and called for enforcement actions.

"The governor was correct to call CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood terror organizations. That's a correct designation," he said.

"But the legislature needs to come behind and legislatively codify that," said Harrison.

