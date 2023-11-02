Sen. Fetterman Resolution Targets Senators Under Indictment

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has introduced a resolution with the tacit goal of removing Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., from his committee assignments and revoking his access to classified information and briefings.

The proposal comes hot on the heels of Menendez's participation in a classified briefing regarding Ukraine, organized by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the embattled senator, reported NBC News.

The resolution, which doesn't mention Menendez by name but is widely seen as targeting him, specifically targets senators indicted for crimes that impact national security. If passed, it would prevent them from serving on congressional committees, receiving classified information, making spending requests for appropriation bills, or using official funds for international travel.

Fetterman, the first Democrat senator to call for Menendez's resignation back in September, underlined the importance of safeguarding national security.

"When you find gold bars stuffed in a mattress, the jokes write themselves. But our national security isn't funny; it's often life or death," he remarked in a statement announcing the resolution on Thursday.

Fetterman emphasized the Senate's responsibility is "to protect national security and the institution itself."

"It's important to make a statement and to force people to come down on: is it appropriate for a man who's been accused of acting as a foreign agent [to be] receiving [that] kind of classified briefings," Fetterman said, reported Politico.

Menendez's attendance at the classified briefing on Ukraine held just one day prior to the resolution's introduction, fueled speculation regarding the resolution's target.

Shortly after his indictment, Menendez voluntarily stepped down as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

When questioned by reporters about the appropriateness of his participation given the accusations he faces, Menendez responded, "The bottom line is I am a United States senator, I have my security credentials, and an accusation is just that, it's not proof of anything."

Menendez condemned Fetterman's resolution, describing it as a "publicity stunt" that disregarded due process, the presumption of innocence, and the rule of law.

Fetterman's resolution, though facing considerable odds of being enacted, could significantly impact the incumbent's ability to retain his position.

Menendez, who has displayed no inclination to step down and is contemplating a potential reelection bid, faces mounting challenges.

The New Jersey Senator has already encountered competition from within his own party, with Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat also representing New Jersey, emerging as a primary challenger.

Moreover, there is growing interest from other potential contenders, including Tammy Murphy, the wife of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, also a Democrat.