Sen. Fetterman Scolds 'Colleagues' Blaming Israel for Gaza Blast

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman called Congress members' "rush" to blame Israel for the explosion of a rocket at a hospital in Gaza "truly disturbing."

"It's truly disturbing that members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza," Fetterman posted on social media Wednesday. "Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?

"I will always stand with Israel and look forward to supporting any military, intelligence, or humanitarian aid to get the job done."

Progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., took to the social media platform X on Tuesday immediately blaming Israel for what appears to be a Palestinian militant group accidental rocket attack at a hospital in Gaza that reportedly killed 500 civilians.

"Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that," Tlaib posted Tuesday night. "[President Joe Biden] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire and help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes, and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood."

Tlaib's fellow progressive "squad" member, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., also blamed Israel for the blast on Tuesday.

"Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific," Omar posted on X Tuesday. "[President Biden] needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter."

Biden, who visited Israel on Wednesday, said that the information he is aware of points to the misfire of a militant group rocket that struck the parking lot of the hospital.

Fetterman said that he believes what Biden said.

"Now it is clear that Israel was not responsible for the bombing at the hospital," Forbes reported Fetterman telling reporters Wednesday. "It's tragic that hundreds of innocent civilians were killed, and it was done by the same side that butchered innocent Israeli citizens over in Israel last week."

Fetterman is not the only member of Congress upset about Tlaib and Omar's comments about the bombing.

"It is appalling and unacceptable that Democrats in Congress partook in Hamas' misinformation campaign," ABC News reported Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., saying in a statement Wednesday. "Rep. Tlaib and her radical colleagues helped spread this insidious lie far and wide, without remorse, and as of this morning have yet to take down their posts, issue an apology, or place blame on the actual perpetrators with the same conviction."