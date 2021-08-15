David Paterson: Kathy Hochul to Change 'Whole Make-Up' of NY Governorship

Former New York Gov. David Paterson says New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will change the "whole make-up of the governor's office and how it operates."

"I get the feeling that there's going to be a little bit more of a housecleaning than you might think — that there is a real desire to change the whole make-up of the governor's office and how it operates," he told the "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis.

"That's a very good thing to do because in 2008, when I became governor [following Spitzer's resignation], I didn't do that right away and it came back to haunt me [because the people I kept stabbed me in the back]."

Following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday, Hochul received widespread support from many public officials, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Hochul has expressed that she would pursue a full term as governor in 2022.

But for now, she will have some significant issues to tackle, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner says, "Kathy is absolutely ready."

"She's going to have to tackle big issues — we have COVID, public safety," he added.