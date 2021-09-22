×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | joebiden | joemanchin | reconciliation | 3.5 | bill

Biden Urges Manchin to Come Up With Reconciliation Bill Top-Line Number

Biden Urges Manchin to Come Up With Reconciliation Bill Top-Line Number
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 September 2021 09:16 PM

President Joe Biden urged West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and a group of lawmakers on Wednesday to develop a top-line number they could support for the upcoming reconciliation bill.

According to The Hill, Manchin, a moderate Democrat who has opposed the $3.5 trillion figure in the reconciliation bill, met with Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

The president ''just basically said find a number you're comfortable with," Manchin said. '''Please just work on it. Give me a number.'''

Manchin added that Biden didn't give him a number he could get behind. But Biden also didn't give the group of lawmakers he met with a deadline either.

"The quicker the better but I'm not sure if they're going to get there," Manchin added.

Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, who also attended the meeting, says moderates and progressives are working on a framework for the bill that should be out by next week.

"I think it would be great to have a framework on Monday, and I think the president would agree with that," Tester said.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden urged West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and a group of lawmakers on Wednesday to develop a top-line number they could support for the upcoming reconciliation bill.
joebiden, joemanchin, reconciliation, 3.5, bill
173
2021-16-22
Wednesday, 22 September 2021 09:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App