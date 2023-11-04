×
Tags: joe biden | virginia | democrat | endorsements

Biden Releases Slate of Virginia Endorsements

By    |   Saturday, 04 November 2023 02:43 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued endorsements for 23 Virginia Democratic candidates ahead of the state's legislative elections.

The endorsements come as every Virginia legislature seat is in play, The Hill reported Saturday.

"With so much on the line this year, we can't afford to let this important election pass us by," Biden and Harris said in a joint statement.

"So much hangs in the balance — not just for Virginia but for the direction of this country. While our party continues to show steady leadership in Washington, these candidates are stepping up and campaigning in their communities for a brighter future for Virginia."

The list of endorsements spans crucial swing districts and include Schuyler VanValkenburg, Clint Jenkins, Aaron Rouse, Monty Mason, Joel Griffin, Danica Roem, Russet Perry in the Senate and Michele Maldonado, Joshua Thomas, Travis Nembhard, Atoosa Reaser, Marty Martinez, Amy Laufer, Rodney Willett, Joshua Cole, Shelly Simonds, Stephen Miller-Pitts, Kimberly Pope Adams, Nadarius Clark, Karen Jenkins, Phil Hernandez, Kelly Fowler, Michael Feggans in the House. 

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics

176
Saturday, 04 November 2023 02:43 PM
