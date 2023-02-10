Biden Won't Sit for Pre-Super Bowl Interview With Fox

President Joe Biden will not sit down for an interview with Fox ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday in a break from tradition, the White House confirmed on Friday.

"The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet. "We've been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled."

Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press, but network anchor Bret Baier previously said on Tuesday that Fox was waiting to hear back from the White House.

"The president is going to be out on the road, taking his message to the road. Every year, traditionally, the network covering the Super Bowl gets an interview with the president of the United States," Baier said while covering the State of the Union.

"We have formally asked for that interview, but we have not received an answer yet, whether they are going to officially do it or not … we're running out of days."

Last year, Biden sat down with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell before the network's Super Bowl broadcast. Former President Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox's Sean Hannity in 2020 but declined an interview with NBC in 2018 when that network was broadcasting the game. Former President Barack Obama sat down for an interview with Fox before the Super Bowls in 2011 and 2014.