Tags: lou holtz | chiefs | eagles | super bowl | lvii | football

Lou Holtz to Newsmax: Chiefs Will Edge Eagles in Super Bowl

Lou Holtz
Lou Holtz, former Notre Dame football coach, addresses the America First Policy Institute's America First summit at the Marriott Marquis on July 26, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP)

By    |   Friday, 10 February 2023 11:23 AM EST

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz told Newsmax that being able to remember the pain of a Super Bowl defeat will help lift the Kansas City Chiefs past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Holtz, who won a national championship while Notre Dame head coach, appeared on Friday's "National Report" to discuss Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.

Although both teams have won Super Bowls fairly recently — Philadelphia in 2018, Kansas City in 2020 — Holtz predicted the Chiefs would win 27-24 based on them having lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, two years ago.

"I guarantee you, the Kansas City Chiefs players remember how devastating it was to lose that game to Tampa Bay, and that's why I think they'll be ready," Holtz said.

"I give a slight edge to the Chiefs. I know the people in Philadelphia aren't happy about that, but so be it."

Holtz said turnovers will be key in determining a game he expects to be close.

"Who's going to win the football game? Who's going to protect the football?" Holtz asked. "I used to say to the football players, 'Men, do you realize how important that football is? They even named the game after it.' "

Holtz, who also coached at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, and South Carolina, said he just wants "to see a good game."

"I want to see there be heroes, not GOATs in this football game," he told Shaun Kraisman.

"So much has been written about who has the advantage in the offensive line, linebackers, etc. I don't pay any attention to any of that. When you have a big game like this, so much of it depends upon the motivation."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


