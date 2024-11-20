WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Fmr Planned Parenthood Head

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 08:02 PM EST

President Joe Biden presented abortion advocate and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Wednesday.

Biden held a private ceremony for her, and he described as "a leader of utmost character."

"She has carved an inspiring legacy that endures in her incredible family, the countless lives she has made better, and a nation seeking the light of equality, justice, and freedom," Biden said, The Hill reported.  

"Today, I had the honor of awarding Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom. With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are — a nation of freedom. Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women's reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote, she has carved an inspiring legacy," Biden posted on X.

"Such an honor representing abortion rights and the need for health care for all. @POTUS and @FLOTUS , thank you for all you've done to support women's health and rights," she posted on X following the ceremony.

The medal of freedom is the highest civilian award in the U.S. and recognizes people who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Cecile Richards is the daughter of Ann Richards, the first woman to be elected governor of Texas and who served from 1991-1995.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 November 2024 08:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

