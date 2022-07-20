Biden: Military Thinks Pelosi's Trip to Taiwan 'Not a Good Idea'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. military has concerns about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming trip to Taiwan.

"I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now. But I don't know what the status of it is," Biden told reporters, according to The Hill.

At a time not pinpointed due to security concerns, Pelosi, D-Calif., is planning to lead a delegation to Taiwan in August. But neither her office nor the White House has commented on any potential trip being confirmed, despite it being reported in multiple outlets, If it does go forward, it would be the first such visit to the island nation for a House speaker in 25 years.

Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday that if Pelosi proceeds with her visit, it would "severely undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-U.S. relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces," according to The Associated Press.

"If the U.S. were to insist on going down the wrong path," Zhao added, "China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre maintained that the Biden administration is committed to the One China policy, which recognizes Beijing as the representative government of China but regards Taiwan's status as unsettled.

Though Biden has made his position unclear in the past, he has also indicated that the U.S. would defend Taiwan against an invasion from China.

"Look, here's the situation," Biden told reporters during a visit to Japan in May, "we agree with the 'One China' policy … but the idea that to be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not appropriate. It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine."