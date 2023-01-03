WH: Biden Won't 'Insert Himself' Into Speakership Vote

President Joe Biden will not "insert himself" into the speakership elections as the House goes through multiple votes, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., lost the first three votes for Speaker of the House after a small group of GOP critics vowed to vote against him no matter how many rounds the balloting goes through. He is the first speaker-nominee to lose the first vote since 1923.

“We’re certainly not going to insert ourselves in what’s happening on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Since Biden served in the Senate for 34 years, he is familiar with congressional protocol, which does not involve the president, she noted, according to The Hill.

“He was a senator, he understands how this process works, and he’s just not going to insert himself, he’s going to let the process play out and continue to do the work of the American people,” Jean-Pierre added.

Biden has a busy schedule with internal meetings, she said when asked whether Biden watched Tuesday's votes.

“We are going to allow the Republican conference to have their process play out,” she said, adding that the administration will work with Democrats, Republicans and independents in the new session.

“What we saw was the American people said very loudly and clearly, they wanted us to come together and work towards a common ground,” she said, pointing to Democrats seeing better midterm results than expected.