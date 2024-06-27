WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Freezes Up, Mumbles Talking About Border

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 10:30 PM EDT

President Joe Biden froze up for several seconds roughly 22 minutes into Thursday night's CNN Presidential Debate, prompting Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump to say, "I don't know what he said at the end of that sentence."

Biden was trying to defend his border policy when he froze, prompting Trump to look over while the president tried to finish his sentence.

"There's 40% fewer people coming across the border illegally, better than when he left office," Biden started. "And I'm going to continue to move until we get to total ban on the, the, the total initiative relative to what we can do with more Border Patrol and more asylum officers."

"I really don't know what he said at the end of their sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either," Trump said in his retort.

"Look, we had the safest border in the history of our country. All he had to do was leave it," he added before attacking Biden on his porous open border policies.

