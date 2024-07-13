Biden Ads Pulled Down After Shooting

President Joe Biden's campaign said Saturday that it is pulling down its television ads in the wake of the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler County, Pa.,

"[We are] pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible," the campaign said in a statement, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The news about the ads came shortly before Biden's comments about the battleground state shootings. The Secret Service said it shot and killed the alleged shooter and one person at the rally was also reported to have been killed.