The Atlantic's Adam Serwer: 'Biden Must Resign'

A writer for The Atlantic has joined a growing list of pundits and media outlets calling for President Joe Biden to resign so that a more viable candidate can take his place.

"Joe Biden must resign the presidency. The last person to do so was Richard Nixon, who left in disgrace after abusing the powers of his office. Nixon had to resign because he led an assault on American democracy. Biden must resign for the opposite reason: to give American democracy its best chance of surviving," staff writer Adam Serwer wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday.

Last Thursday night, Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off on CNN in the first of two televised debates. The overwhelming consensus was that Biden appeared frail and confused for much of the debate, which led to a widespread call among Democratic lawmakers and liberal pundits for Biden to pull out of the race.

"The American right has spent every day since Biden was nominated in 2020 presenting him as an incompetent, doddering old fool, incapable of discharging the responsibilities of the office. Biden's task at the first presidential debate, on Thursday, was to dismiss those allegations as mere smears, as he did in 2020," Serwer wrote.

"Instead, he confirmed that he has aged dramatically over the past four years. Biden was very old to begin with, and at the debate he appeared far more visibly diminished than he has in the past."

Linking to the opinion piece on X, The Atlantic posted: "If Joe Biden wants to protect American democracy, he should hand over his office to Kamala Harris, @AdamSerwer argues."

While replacing Biden with Harris might seem like a viable alternative, polling shows registered voters prefer Trump over Harris.