Rep. Foxx Again 'Dogs' White House Over Commander

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., on Wednesday sent a follow-up letter to President Joe Biden after not hearing back from a previous correspondence concerning the president's German Shepherd dog Commander.

Foxx, chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, sent Biden and Department of Labor Secretary Julie Su Oct. 11 letters to raise concerns about the White House not following the law or providing a safe working environment for its employees.

She did so after it was learned Commander bit a Secret Service agent who required medical attention. It was the 11th time the dog has bitten a guard at the White House complex or at the family home in Delaware.

"Since my prior letter apparently fell on deaf ears, I am now reaching out to you directly," Foxx wrote to Jeffrey Dunston Zients, assistant to the president and chief of staff.

"While much of the attention has been focused on the Secret Service agents who experienced workplace injuries, media reports also suggest White House residence staff were injured in these incidents as well. Again, these incidents raise the concern that there are other workplace injuries at the White House that have evaded scrutiny."

Foxx also sent a follow-up letter Wednesday to Su.

Biden's dog has been removed from the White House.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment on Foxx's letters.