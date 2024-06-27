WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Campaign Announces $2M Debate Day Ad 'Blitz'

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 11:50 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign announced a seven-figure advertising "blitz" in battleground states and the city of Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the first presidential debate on Thursday.

The campaign announced that it will display digital ads on eight news sites: Buzzfeed, USA Today, CNN, El Tiempo Latino, Telemundo, theGrio, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as well as multiple social media platforms, and a full-page print ad in USA Today newspapers.

The Biden campaign did not provide an exact dollar figure for the advertising blitz, only saying that it will launch a "seven-figure" media campaign on the day of the first debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

AdImpact, a firm that tracks advertising spending across the country, reports that the Biden campaign spent at least $2 million to reserve ad spots on the day of the debate.

The ad blitz will also include billboards and projections of QR codes that link to criticism of Project 2025, a series of policy proposals from the conservative Heritage Foundation advocating for widespread changes to the federal government.

Biden campaign senior spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement: "Today's show of force in Atlanta and across the battlegrounds emphasizes the two contrasting visions the American people will see on the debate stage tonight: between President Biden fighting for the American people, and Donald Trump whose campaign is focused on benefiting one person only: himself."

