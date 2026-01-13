Ex-Navy Sailor Sentenced to 200 Months for China Espionage

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that Jinchao Wei, a former U.S. Navy sailor convicted of espionage, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison for selling sensitive military information to an intelligence officer linked to the People's Republic of China.

Wei, 25, also known as Patrick Wei, was convicted by a federal jury in August 2025 after a five-day trial. He was arrested in August 2023 as he arrived for work aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex at Naval Base San Diego, home of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Federal prosecutors said Wei conspired with and provided national defense information to a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for more than $12,000 over an 18-month period.

The information included thousands of pages of technical and operational manuals, photographs, and videos related to U.S. Navy surface warfare ships, including details on weapons systems, propulsion, power, steering, and damage control.

"An active-duty U.S. Navy sailor betrayed his country and compromised the national security of the United States," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, calling the sentence a clear message that espionage will not be tolerated.

According to trial evidence, Wei was recruited in February 2022 through social media by someone posing as a naval enthusiast.

Despite quickly suspecting the individual was tied to Chinese intelligence, and even telling a fellow sailor that the contact was "quite obviously espionage," Wei continued the relationship, shifting communications to encrypted platforms and actively collecting classified and export-controlled information.

Prosecutors said Wei knowingly concealed his activities, deleted messages, used multiple encrypted applications, and accepted payments through online platforms.

He also referred to his handler as "Big Brother Andy" and followed intelligence tradecraft instructions, including the use of digital dead drops and new devices provided by his handler.

Wei was convicted on six counts, including conspiracy to commit espionage, espionage, and unlawful export of defense-related technical data in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

He was acquitted on one count of naturalization fraud.

During a post-arrest interview, Wei admitted to providing sensitive materials to the intelligence officer and acknowledged that his actions were wrong.

When asked how he would describe what he had done, Wei responded, "Espionage."

U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said Wei's actions "struck at the heart of our national security," while FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials emphasized the case as a warning to insiders who betray their oath for personal gain.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and NCIS, with assistance from multiple federal agencies, and was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California and the Justice Department's National Security Division.