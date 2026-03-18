Rep. Jordan Backs Trump on Extending Foreign Intel Surveillance

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said he will support a short-term extension of the government's Section 702 foreign intelligence surveillance authority, marking a shift from his previous opposition to the program.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, voted against reauthorization in 2024 after pushing for a warrant requirement for searches involving Americans, a measure that was not adopted.

Speaking to The Hill, Jordan said changes to the law and current global conditions have influenced his decision to back an 18-month extension without additional reforms.

"It's a whole different context today, 2026, not 2024. And you know, we've got something like 56 reforms in the legislation last year, and they've made a huge difference … I think it's a completely different framework," Jordan said.

He pointed to ongoing conflict involving Iran as part of the reasoning for supporting the renewal.

"It's just the reality of the situation today, that with all this going on, short term — after the reforms that we put in place — I don't think it's a problem," he said.

Jordan also confirmed that President Donald Trump had urged lawmakers to move forward with a temporary extension.

"We talked to the president. We talked to him on this issue and a host of other issues," said Jordan.

"The president indicated that he wanted a temporary reauthorization, and in light of the facts and the changes and reforms we made … we got no problem extending for 18 months — [a] short term extension," he added.

Section 702 allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets overseas, though it can also capture communications involving Americans.

Jordan said he was encouraged by reforms enacted in the last renewal, including limits on who can access the system and increased oversight of how searches are conducted.

"702 is an important program. … We've just wanted reforms over the years, and we've gotten those reforms, and it's made a huge difference," he said.

Jordan denied claims that he had recently lobbied colleagues to oppose reauthorization.

"I've never lobbied people to vote against it," he said.

He has previously criticized the program, citing past misuse and advocating for stronger protections under the Fourth Amendment.

Jordan indicated that additional changes could still be pursued in the future but did not commit to how he would vote on future reauthorizations.

"There's still some things that we think in the future we may want to work on," he said.