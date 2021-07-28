Jim Jordan Admits He Spoke With Trump on Jan. 6

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, admitted during a recent interview that he did speak with former President Donald Trump on the day of the violent protest at the Capitol, but refused to say what they discussed during an interview on Fox News.

Host Bret Baier asked Jordan multiple times whether he talked to Trump on Jan. 6 but the congressman initially appeared to avoid giving a direct answer.

"I've talked to the former president umpteen times, thousands. I mean, not thousands," Jordan said at one point, only to be cut off by Baier asking, "I mean on Jan. 6."

Jordan said, "I talked to the president. I never talk about what we talk about. I just don't think that's appropriate, just like I don't talk about what happens in Republican conferences. So I talked to the president numerous times. I continue to talk to the president."

The Fox News host again clarified, "No, no. I mean on Jan. 6, congressman."

The Ohio Republican said, "Yes. I mean I've talked the president so many – I can't remember all the days I have talked to him, but I have certainly talked to the president."

Baier then asked, "And on that day, can you share any of the insight of what he was thinking about that day?"

Jordan did not answer the question, instead saying that other people need to testify about what happened on Jan. 6.

"Bret, the people we need to come testify are the people who can testify to the fundamental questions," he said. "Why didn't the United States Capitol — the people's house — have an appropriate security posture on that day and what have we done? Those are the people we need to hear from. That's the information and testimony we need to get. That's what we should focus on."

He also accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., of having "created a sham process" after she blocked his appointment to the House select committee on the incident at the Capitol. One of the two Republicans on the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in an interview just before Jordan’s on Tuesday that the congressman "may well be a material witness," and could be subpoenaed and compelled to testify before the committee.

"He's somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on Jan. 6, involved in planning for Jan. 6, certainly for the objections that day as he said publicly, so he may well be a material witness," she added.

"We will on this committee follow the facts wherever they go and get to the bottom of it and, George, we'll do it in a nonpartisan way which is absolutely crucial for the future of the nation," Cheney said.