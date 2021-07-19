Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Being on Select Jan. 6 Committee Not a Tough Decision

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Monday night that being named to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was not a tough decision to make.

“(House Minority) Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., asked me to serve on that,” Jordan said on “Stinchfield.” “I want to serve because we know what this is. This is impeachment round three. This is to go after (former Republican) President (Donald) Trump, and I don't frankly blame the Democrats for doing this because what else they got?”

Jordan said the Democrats could only talk about how the prices of everything have gone up, the increasing crime in the cities, or the crisis at the southern border.

“We had a record number of illegal immigrants crossing our border in March. But then that was broken by the record number in April, which, of course was broken by the record number in May, which, of course, was then broken again by the record number in June,” he said. “That's how crazy the situation is, so they can't talk about any of those issues. What are they going to do? The same old thing, go after President Trump, who was the most successful president in our lifetimes.”

Jordan is one of five Republicans named by McCarthy to the committee that will hold hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot where several hundred people stormed the federal building to disrupt a joint session of Congress making a final tally of the 2020 Electoral College votes.

Five people died including Capitol Police Officer Bruan Sicknick and civilian Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by an unidentified Capitol Police Officer.

The four other Republicans named by McCarthy are Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Pelosi, D-Calif., who created the committee and named Rep. Liz Cheney, Wy., has veto power over the names McCarthy submitted, CNN reported Monday.

"You've got a mix from the entire conference, from people who objected, people who didn't object. ... You've got people who authored the commission," McCarthy told reporters. "So, you've got a microcosm of the conference."

Pelosi created the committee after Republicans refused to support the creation of an independent commission to investigate the incident.

Jordan said that he would serve on the committee and listen to the facts, but also said he would point out the double standard that seems to be applied when Democrats are on the other end of the issue.

“I guess the rule is only Democrats can object to any type of election and raise any concerns about an election. When we do it all that somehow that's terrible, but they can do it. No problem,” Jordan said. “So, once again, the double standard. We will definitely point out that, not to mention the fact that during the summer of 2020, they called all those terrible incidents that took place against law enforcement, small business owners, and American citizens. They called it peaceful protests. They talked about defunding the police. They actually did defund the police, and they bailed out the very people who were creating the anarchy in our streets.”

