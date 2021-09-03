Jim Jordan on Trump: 'I Think He's Gonna Run' in 2024

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said at a recent event in Iowa that former President Donald Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.

"I think he’s gonna run," Jordan said, referring to Trump, during an event in Iowa for the Dallas County Republican Party, according to the Des Moines Register.

"I want him to run," Jordan added. "He's proven he can take the heat. We're at a moment now where you've got to have someone who's willing to fight, willing to stand up to all the abuses."

Jordan, one of the 147 Republicans to vote against certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, said in his speech in Iowa that he’s proud of the controversy that’s followed him.

"Like I tell my colleagues, particularly the guys in the Freedom Caucus, if the press isn't saying something bad about you, you're not doing anything good," he said. "Just getting involved in supporting conservative values and principles, you're going to get attacked by the cancel culture mob."

Although Trump has Jordan’s support for a second run, other Republicans are less inclined to support the president after he refused to concede the 2020 election and promoted claims of widespread election fraud.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., who is retiring next year, said at a recent policy conference in Italy that "after what happened post-2020 election, I think the president’s behavior was completely unacceptable, so I don’t think he should be the nominee to lead the party in 2024."

He added that the GOP should be "a party of ideas, and not to be a party about any one individual," and said "it is President Trump who departed from Republican orthodoxy and conservative orthodoxy in a variety of ways. I stuck to the conservative views that I’ve had for a long time, he had a different point of view on matters such as trade and sometimes immigration and other things."