Jordan to Hold Press Conference Before 3rd Speaker Vote

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will hold a press conference at 8 a.m. ET Friday at the U.S. Capitol prior to the third round of voting for the House speakership, the House Judiciary Committee announced Thursday.

Jordan told reporters earlier in the day, "I'm still running for speaker, and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race."

Jordan met with 22 holdouts who have voted against him in either both or the second round of voting, but did not appear to win over any of them.

"We all told him that we're solid no's. That was the discussion. Now he's got a decision to make," Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., told reporters.

The House has been at a standstill for almost three weeks, after then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from the chair.

Jordan had suggested earlier Thursday that Republicans should extend the authority of Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who is serving as speaker pro tempore. However, many Republicans rejected the idea.

"At this point, we're not going to have any kind of other resolution on this," said Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo.

Jordan has failed to secure the 217 votes needed to claim the speaker's chair in two votes this week. His third attempt will occur Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET, when the House opens for business.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.