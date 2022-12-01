Clyburn Elected Assistant Dem Leader After Cicilline Drops Challenge

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., was elected assistant minority leader Thursday, after Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., withdrew his surprise challenge.

Cicilline's unexpected announcement on Wednesday that he was contesting Clyburn's bid for the No. 4 leadership spot came amid squawking from some younger members about the 82-year-old Democrat's decision to fight for leadership, according to Axios.

The only member of the outgoing Democrat leadership to remain, Clyburn's decision set off a reshuffling of lower leadership positions and led to the creation of a new role for Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., 38, who had been expected to fill the No. 4 position.

Both Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., have indicated they do not intend to seek a leadership position in the new Congress.

According to the Washington Examiner, Cicilline said he was running to give the LGBTQ community a spot on the leadership team.

"I think what's very important to the LGBTQ community, which is a very important part of our caucus and a community that is particularly under attack all across this country — needs to be represented at the leadership table," Cicilline told reporters on Wednesday. "And I feel very strongly about that. I think a lot of my colleagues feel the same way."