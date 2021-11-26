×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jihad | boebert | apology

Rep. Boebert Offers Apology to Rep. Omar Over Jihad Comments

lauren boebert stands outside capitol
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks as other members of the Freedom Caucus listen during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 26 November 2021 02:40 PM

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Friday apologized for suggesting Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator both were riding in the U.S. Capitol.

"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar," Boebert wrote on Twitter. "I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."

Boebert during an event in her district over the Thanksgiving break launched into what she described as a "jihad squad" moment at the U.S. Capitol.

Boebert said she and a staffer were in an open elevator and noticed an alarmed police officer running for the door as it closed.

"So I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers. You know, we’re leaving the Capitol and we’re going back to my office, and we get an elevator and I see a Capitol police officer running to the elevator. I see fret all over his face, and he’s reaching, and the door’s shutting, like I can’t open it, like what’s happening. I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar.

"And I said, 'Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,'" she quipped.

The audience laughed and applauded.

"We only had one floor to go," Boebert continued. "I said, 'Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.'"

The audience cheered again.

"Don’t worry," said Boebert, "it’s just her staffers on Twitter that talk for her, she’s not tough in person. So … there’s a little bit of interactions with these folks."

Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take "appropriate action" against Boebert.

"Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter," she wrote on Twitter. "Normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Co., on Friday apologized for suggesting Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator both were riding in the U.S. Capitol. "I apologize to anyone...
jihad, boebert, apology
339
2021-40-26
Friday, 26 November 2021 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved