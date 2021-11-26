Trump Slams 'Con Man' Bob Woodward, False Claims of War With China

Former President Donald Trump issued a Friday statement again attacking "fake news" writers and allegations he contemplated attacking China during his final days in office.

"Peril," a book written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, said that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley twice called his Chinese counterpart in the final months of the Trump administration to reassure him that the then-president had no plans to attack China in an effort to remain in power.

"Does anybody really believe that longtime Con Man Bob Woodward, and his lightweight lapdog assistant Robert Costa, are implying in their book of fiction that I was planning to go to war with China, but that one of the dumber generals in the military called the Chinese to tell them that he will inform them if this action proceeds further," Trump said in a statement released Friday by his Save America JFC organization.

"Milley may have called, but if so, he should be tried for treason. I never had even a thought of going to war with China, other than the war I was winning, which was on TRADE."

Trump proceeded to say that he wondered how history will record events surrounding his administration.

"To make up stories like this and to sell it to the public is disgraceful," Trump continued in his statement. "I watched that craggy smug face of Woodward as he 'bullsh*ts' the public and said to myself, 'I wonder if history will really believe this stuff?' How do you get your reputation back? I was the only President in decades to not get us into a war — I got us out of wars!"

Woodward has been accused of fabricating and embellishing stories in the past. One notable example was after he claimed in the book “Veil: The Secret Wars of the CIA 1981-1987” that former CIA Director William Casey admitted on his deathbed that he had known about the diversion of Iran arms sale money to the Contras.

People close to Casey at the time, including daughter Bernadette Casey Smith, said Woodward never got a deathbed confession.

Trump lamented that lawmakers and the mainstream media no longer are focused on improving the nation.

"Our Country has been taken over by Scammers and Hoaxsters, and we have to take it back. Just like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam has now been totally debunked and discredited as a FAKE Democrat/Crooked Hillary Plot, the 'go to war with China' story is even more ridiculous," Trump said.

"It’s incredible that someone is even allowed to write this stuff. We no longer talk about greatness for our Country, everything is about political investigations, hoaxes, and scams. We will Make America Great Again!"

Despite his frustration with Fake News writers, Trump on Thursday offered an optimistic comment on the country’s future.

"A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again — and we will all do it together,” Trump said in a statement released Thursday morning by his Save America JFC.

"America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!"