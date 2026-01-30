Jewish Leaders to Meet Saudi Defense Chief in D.C.

Several prominent Jewish and pro-Israel organizations have been invited to meet Friday afternoon in Washington with Saudi Arabia's defense minister, Jewish Insider reported.

Groups invited to the meeting include the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and the Republican Jewish Coalition, according to Jewish Insider.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman — the brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — is in Washington for high-level talks with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff. The meetings come amid heightened tensions between the U.S., Iran, and Israel.

According to an Axios report, Israeli officials plan to share intelligence on potential Iranian targets, while Saudi officials have pushed for a diplomatic solution aimed at preventing a broader regional conflict.

The outreach to Jewish organizations comes as some groups have raised concerns about what they describe as an increase in antisemitic and Islamist rhetoric from Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, those organizations have been careful not to derail hopes for Saudi Arabia eventually joining the Abraham Accords — a long-sought diplomatic goal that has remained elusive.

"This meeting will be complete window dressing," one Middle East analyst told Jewish Insider. "The Saudis may try and rationalize their way out of their new alignment with Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey and say everything is fine with the UAE when evidence says otherwise."

The analyst added, "They may also want to send a message to Jewish organizations with absolute clarity that they will not be joining the Abraham Accords until there's a Palestinian state, especially ahead of a rumored visit by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to Washington in the next 30 days."

Netanyahu earlier this week accused Saudi Arabia of moving closer to regional actors hostile to Israel, casting further doubt on near-term normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

"We expect from anybody who wants normalization or peace with us that they not participate in efforts steered by forces or ideologies that want the opposite of peace," Netanyahu said.

The source told Jewish Insider that Jewish leaders meeting with Saudi officials should reinforce that message.

"If these Jewish organizations do attend the meeting, they should give a stern message to Saudi leadership that their new strategic alliances and promoting antisemitism and being destructive in the region regarding Israel are not helpful."