WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel | saudi | leaders | talks | iran | strikes

Report: Saudi, Israeli Officials Hold Iran Strike Talks in Washington

Thursday, 29 January 2026 08:20 AM EST

The Trump administration is hosting senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran this week as President Donald Trump considers military strikes, Axios reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uncertainty over the possibility of military action in Iran has lingered after Trump said last week that an "armada" was heading toward the country but that he hoped he would not have to use it.

The Israelis traveled to Washington to share intelligence on potential targets inside Iran, while Saudi officials sought to help avert a wider regional war by pushing for a diplomatic solution, the Axios report said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that Riyadh would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for military actions against Tehran, state news agency SPA reported earlier this week.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration is hosting senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran this week as President Donald Trump considers military strikes, Axios reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not...
israel, saudi, leaders, talks, iran, strikes
162
2026-20-29
Thursday, 29 January 2026 08:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved