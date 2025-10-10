Jerusalem Post Honors Trump With Striking Front Page: 'He's Bringing Them Home'

President Donald Trump's role in the landmark Israel–Hamas ceasefire was cemented Friday on the front page of The Jerusalem Post.

The paper splashed his silhouette across the cover, filled with the faces of the 48 Oct. 7 hostages remaining in Gaza, under the headline: "He's Bringing Them Home."

The powerful image was paired with the words of late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir:

"Perhaps it is early yet to say 'in the aftermath of the war,' for we are living under a ceasefire."

In a Facebook post, the paper explained its bold cover:

"The Jerusalem Post marks this pivotal moment with a front cover featuring President Trump's silhouette filled with 48 hostage faces, paired with late PM Golda Meir's words: 'Perhaps it is early yet to say 'in the aftermath of the war,' for we are living under a cease-fire.'"

Readers erupted with praise.

"This would have never happened without his leadership," one person commented.

Another said: "We Love our President in America. Don't let fake news and a minority make you think we don't. Trump is the Greatest President in American History by far. May God Bless Israel and have Peace."

Another American added: "I'm so proud to be an American today and what President Trump accomplished."

Another summed it up: "Words just do not explain of what we have all been waiting for … Thank you President Trump."

The front page lands as Trump's peace framework is taking hold on the ground.

Israel and Hamas agreed this week to a first-phase ceasefire, hammered out with U.S. mediation and help from Arab allies.

The deal requires Hamas to release all remaining 48 hostages. At least 20, believed alive, are expected to be freed within 72 hours.

Israel has begun pulling troops back from Gaza as part of the agreement.

After hours of tense debate, Israel's Cabinet approved the deal.

Trump, meanwhile, said the breakthrough shows what strong American leadership can achieve.

For the first time in months, the war zone has gone quiet.

Families of the hostages are daring to hope.

And a single newspaper cover in Jerusalem captured it all: Trump's shadow, the hostages' faces, and the words that now define the moment: he's bringing them home.