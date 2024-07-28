WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jennifer aniston | jd vance | ivf | childless cat ladies

JD Vance Responds to Jennifer Aniston's IVF Comment

By    |   Sunday, 28 July 2024 10:48 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, responded to a comment made by "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston after the Ohio senator claimed that "childless cat ladies" run the United States.

In a post to her Instagram stories, according to the New York Post, the 55-year-old actor said, in response to Vance's "childless cat ladies" comment: "All I can say is ... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF [in vitro fertilization] as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Vance addressed the comment on the Megyn Kelly Show Friday, stating: "That's disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, responded to a comment made by "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston after the Ohio senator claimed that "childless cat ladies" run the United States.
jennifer aniston, jd vance, ivf, childless cat ladies
165
2024-48-28
Sunday, 28 July 2024 10:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved