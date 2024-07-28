JD Vance Responds to Jennifer Aniston's IVF Comment

Former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, responded to a comment made by "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston after the Ohio senator claimed that "childless cat ladies" run the United States.

In a post to her Instagram stories, according to the New York Post, the 55-year-old actor said, in response to Vance's "childless cat ladies" comment: "All I can say is ... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF [in vitro fertilization] as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Vance addressed the comment on the Megyn Kelly Show Friday, stating: "That's disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing."