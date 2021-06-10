Jenner Compares Herself to Trump as 'Disrupter'

California GOP gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday drew a comparison between herself and former President Donald Trump, saying she too intends to be a ''disrupter.''

In an interview on ''The View,'' Jenner was pressed about the 2020 election, and praised Trump for doing ''some good things.''

''What I liked about Donald Trump is that he was a disrupter when he was president,'' she said, adding: ''I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change that system for the positive."

Co-host Joy Behar pushed Jenner on her position about the presidential election that Trump has complained was stolen — and polling of Republicans has shown many agree.

"Are you one of those people?" Behar asked.

"I'm not going to get into that. That election is over with,'' Jenner responded.

The GOP candidate has previously acknowledged Biden's victory, notably during an interview last month with CNN.

Asked in that interview if she believed the election had been stolen as claimed by Trump allies, Jenner said, "No, I believe in the system," adding of Biden: "He is our president. I respect that."

In February, Jenner shot down the idea she’d run for governor, but changed course in late April, officially announcing her candidacy.

Her latest ad in the gubernatorial race takes aim at Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

After telling Californians they need to mask up and practice social distancing, Newsom dined maskless at a Napa Valley restaurant with friends and supporters.

"[The ad] highlights the anger Californians have at Newsom for his hypocritical behavior and for putting his own self-interests first and everyone else last," the Jenner campaign said in a statement. "Newsom has also refused to lift the state of emergency, giving himself absolute power to continue locking us down when most other states are open."

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete and an activist for the transgender movement, is one of several Republican candidates trying to replace Newsom.