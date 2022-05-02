Psaki: Biden's Disinfo Board Will Be 'Nonpartisan, Apolitical'

Despite widespread criticism of the Biden administration's work to start a Disinformation Governance Board, White House press secretary Jen Psaki vows it will be "nonpartisan and apolitical."

“The mandate is not to adjudicate what is true or false online or otherwise," Psaki told reporters during Monday's press briefing. "It will operate in a nonpartisan and apolitical manner.

"It's basically meant to coordinate a lot of the ongoing work that is happening and the focus is on disinformation and threats to the homeland."

The Department of Homeland Security's disinformation board has been panned by critics, who are considering it a real-life incarnation of George Orwell's "1984" book's "Ministry of Truth."

Despite Psaki's remark about "nonpartisan and apolitical," President Joe Biden's Disinformation Governance Board Executive Director Nina Jankowicz has been called out for being partisan and politically biased against conservatives, including mocking "information laundering" and attacking political opposition in a parody on a Mary Poppins song on TikTok.

TikTok itself has been outed as a partisan tool used by anti-Trump operatives during the 2020 presidential campaign, and former President Donald Trump had moved to caution its use in America because of its ties to the Chinese Communist Party and forced technology transfer.

Psaki noted the Disinformation Governance Board will work to counter the disinformation of human and drug traffickers on the southern border, attempting to pull in skeptical conservatives concerned about border security.

"So, for anyone that's out there who may be concerned about the increase in migrants to the border, this is the kind of apparatus that's working to address disinformation, and again, continuing the work for the Department of Homeland Security in 2020 – something that we're currently applauding," Psaki added.

Psaki did not say – nor was asked – if this disinformation board would address the now-debunked Biden administration claim that border agents were whipping Haitian migrants with horse reins.

Psaki was asked directly if Jankowicz, who has publicly spread misinformation about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation, would censor internet reports about the laptop.

Psaki's response did not answer that question, only saying, "the woman you noted has extensive experience and has done extensive work addressing disinformation."

"She has testified before Congress, testified in Europe," she continued. "She has worked closely with the Ukrainians and has unique expertise, especially at this moment we're facing."