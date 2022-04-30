Biden's 'Disinformation' Head Criticized for Cringey Take on Mary Poppins Song

Nina Jankowicz, the Biden administration's new executive director of its Disinformation Governance Board, is being ripped over her rendition of the classic Mary Poppins' "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Jankowicz drew sharp criticism this week after a 2021 TikTok video resurfaced showing her ad-libbing the Disney classic where she sings: "information laundering is really quite ferocious. It's when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious, by saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation's origins are slightly less atrocious."

"When Rudy Giuliani shared bad intel from Ukraine," the second verse continues. "Or when TikTok influencers say COVID can’t cause pain. They're laundering disinfo and we really should take note. And not support their lies with our wallet, voice or vote."

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to criticize Jankowicz, writing: "seems like an obvious and respectable choice to head the Ministry of Truth. The adults are back in charge folks."

RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan chirped: "wait, this is real? I thought it was a joke or a deep fake or something."

Other critics immediately slammed Jankowicz's appointment to the board, first revealed Wednesday — pointing out her history of repeated doubts on The Post's reporting of Hunter Biden's laptop.

Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Biden administration's decision was "not acceptable," and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson called her a "beacon of misinformation."

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Jankowicz's appointment, saying Friday during a press briefing that she has "extensive qualifications."

A day earlier, Psaki told reporters she wasn't familiar with Jankowicz, a self-described "internationally-recognized expert on disinformation and democratization." Still, Psaki rattled off the disinformation expert's resume, adding that "any hiring decisions are up to the Department of Homeland Security."

Psaki also maintained the creation of the board, newly introduced into the DHS, was a "continuation of work" that began under the Trump administration in 2020.

"For anyone who's critical of it, I didn't hear them being critical of the work under the former president," Psaki stated.