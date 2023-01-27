×
Tags: jeff zients | ron klain | joe biden | chief of staff

Biden Picks Jeff Zients to Replace Klain as Chief of Staff

Jeff Zients removes a face mask as he prepares to speak at a White House press briefing in 2021. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Friday, 27 January 2023 09:44 AM EST

President Joe Biden on Friday picked his former COVID-19 policy coordinator, Jeff Zients, to be the next White House chief of staff, citing his expertise in healthcare and the economy.

Zients will replace Biden's current chief of staff Ron Klain, Biden' statement said.

"I’ve seen Jeff Zients tackle some of the toughest issues in government," Biden said in a statement announcing the move.

Klain, a longtime aide and adviser to Democrat presidents and vice presidents, has been chief of staff to Biden since he took office in January 2021.

It is not unusual for presidents to replace chiefs of staff during their tenures, especially in their second term.

Zients worked on the American Recovery Act during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president, and later was charged with fixing healthcare.gov after the Affordable Care Act was passed.

Under Biden, he led the COVID-19 response, a "massive logistical undertaking of historic proportions," Biden said.

Biden credited Klain, whom he described as tough, smart, and persistent, with having assembled "the most diverse and the most talented White House team in history."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



