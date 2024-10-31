JD Vance: Harris the 'Michael Jordan' of Word Salad

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, on Thursday called the Democrat presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, the "Michael Jordan" of word salads.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Vance said, "I give a lot of speeches, so there's actually a skill to this. I think she is the Michael Jordan of using as many words as possible to say as little as possible.

"There's actually a certain gift that she has. You listen to her talk and, you know, you're a hundred, 200 words into it, you're 500 words into it and you're like, What the hell did she just say? She didn't say anything."

"There's a certain political skill in saying a lot without actually saying anything. I don't know if she has an ounce of curiosity about public policy in this country and scares the hell out of me," he said.

The pair engaged in a back and forth, imitating Harris.

"It's like, We need to build an opportunity economy, because if Americans don't have opportunity, then they're not going to have the opportunity to be Americans," Vance said.

Rogan said, "The opportunity to generate wealth and generational wealth."

Conservatives aren't the only ones concerned with Harris' manner of speaking. David Axelrod, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, told CNN last week that the vice president's habit is troubling.

"The thing that would concern me is when she doesn't want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city. And she did that on a couple of answers," Axelrod said, referring to her CNN town hall performance.