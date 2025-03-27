Vance Rips Jewish Insider for 'Hit Piece'

Vice President J.D. Vance has come out swinging after Jewish Insider published a piece about the reaction from Republican lawmakers on comments he made in a Signal text chain that inadvertently included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic on it.

Vance said the story was a "hit piece" from an "anti-JD rag."

"It has many problems, including seven anonymous quotes from cowardly Republicans," Vance wrote on X. "But the most glaring factual error is the below, which says the Houthis killed three Americans last January. Actually, the group responsible for that attack was "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," which is an entirely different militia group. Now, you might say this is evidence of Kraushaar being the biggest hack in Washington, and you *may* be correct. Another very plausible explanation is that he's the dumbest journalist in Washington. Either way, shocking an error like this could get through his vaunted editorial process!"

The article had the headline "Vance's reluctance to support Houthi strikes concerns some leading GOP senators," with the sub headline "Several GOP senators told JI they are concerned Vance's isolationist worldview may reshape the direction of the party."

Several senators expressed concern in the story that Vance does not see the Houthis as a significant threat to U.S. national security and referenced his comments in the chat about "bailing out Europe again."

"A number of Republican senators are very concerned about [his foreign policy views]," one GOP senator anonymously told Jewish Insider. "They think it's quite revealing. It reveals a mindset that I'm sure is perplexing to our European allies."

Another senator called Vance's comments "very disappointing."

"I've gotta wonder if Trump's looking at this and going, 'What have I done?'" the senator said.

Donald Trump, Jr. defended Vance to Jewish Insider, calling his critics "cowardly neocons" and "genuine pussies."

"If they really feel this way, then they should at least be man enough to put their names to these quotes," Trump Jr. said. "The fact that they are too cowardly to do that is exactly why I'm so happy that these RINOs are a dying breed in our party – whether they realize it or not."

Following Vance's social media post, a correction was added to the end of the story:

"Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the Houthis were responsible for an attack that killed three American service members. That attack was conducted by Kataib Hezbollah, another Iranian proxy group."