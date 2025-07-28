Vance, RNC Hit Ohio Dems for Obstructing Tax Cuts

Vice President JD Vance was in Canton, Ohio, on Monday to promote the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, his second trip this month as chief promoter of President Donald Trump's signature legislation, WKYC reported.

Vance spoke to a crowd of steelworkers inside a rolling mill at the city's Metallus Inc., where he repeated themes expressed at his previous stop at an industrial machine shop in West Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Vance highlighted the law's new tax deductions on overtime and its breaks on tipped income, saying American workers should be able to keep more of their pay and that U.S. companies should be rewarded when they grow.

In addition, Vance praised the administration's immigration crackdown, to which much money in the bill was funded, as an effort to keep gangs trafficking deadly fentanyl out of the country.

He also criticized Democrats — including Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, whose competitive House district he was visiting — for opposing the bill that keeps the current tax rates, which would have otherwise expired later this year, WKYC reported.

Vance was needed to break a tie vote in the Senate for the legislation to pass. The White House insists the bill will be a political boon, and Vance is being sent to promote it in swing congressional districts that will determine whether Republicans keep their House majority in next year's midterm elections.

Vance's decision to visit Sykes' district comes as the National Republican Congressional Committee has named her narrowly split district as a top target this election cycle.

In addition, Vance's stop in Pennsylvania was in the district represented by Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., a first-term lawmaker who defeated a six-time Democratic incumbent last fall.

A spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called Vance's visit "another desperate attempt to lie to Ohioans about the devastating impact the Big, Ugly Law will have on working families."

Polls before the bill's passage showed that it was unpopular, although the public supports some individual provisions — such as boosting the child tax credit and permitting workers to deduct more of their tips on taxes.