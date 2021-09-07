Ex-Trump Aide Jason Miller Says He Was Questioned in Brazil After CPAC Conference

Former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said he was questioned for three hours in Brazil on Tuesday as he left the country after speaking at a conservative conference and meeting President Jair Bolsonaro.

"This afternoon my traveling party was questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend’s CPAC Brasil Conference," Miller said in a statement posted by The New York Times.

"We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they 'wanted to talk.' We informed them that we had nothing to say, and were eventually released to fly back to the United States. Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!"

Miller earlier had posted his travel plans in a tweet tagged "CPACBrasil."

The country is poised for turbulence ahead of elections next year, with Bolsonaro's enemies claiming he is plotting a coup to hang on to power.

Miller traveled to Brazil as part of his work to promote Gettr, a new social network which is aimed at conservatives.

The ex-spokesperson for former President Donald Trump said he would be meeting prominent politicians in the country to encourage them to join the platform, the Daily Mail reported.

"The fact that we currently have over a quarter of a million Brazilians signed up is not insignificant," he said, the Daily Mail reported.

"We think this is a massive growth market for us, especially with elections in 2022. With all that energy and activity we think it's a perfect place for us to step into and grow even more."

The election has put the country on edge, particularly as Bolsonaro trails in polls to leftist former leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Daily Mail reported.

Tuesday was expected to bring a taste of things to come, with both sides holding mass demonstrations in some of the biggest cities, the news outlet reported.

A group of world leaders has warned Bolsonaro may be plotting a military coup that could "endanger democracy in Brazil," The Independent reported.

The Independent cited an open letter from about 150 parliamentarians, ministers, and ex-presidents from 26 countries that warned of a potential insurrection akin to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.