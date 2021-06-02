×
Jason Miller: Trump Desk Shutdown to Lead Into New Project

jason miller stands outside
Jason Miller, then-communications director for the Trump transition team, briefs reporters at Trump International Golf Club, Nov. 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 June 2021 01:48 PM

The shutdown of former President Donald Trump's Desk page on his official website is potentially a precursor to joining another social media platform, according to senior adviser Jason Miller.

Miller tweeted Wednesday, responding to a tweet asking "perhaps this is a precursor to him joining another social media platform?":

"Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!"

The tweet follows the news the Desk page on donaldjtrump.com was no longer active Wednesday, to which Miller called it a temporary page.

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller wrote in an email to CNBC.

Miller had vowed in March that an upcoming Trump social media platform would "completely redefine the game."

