×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jared golden | joe biden | maine

Dem Rep. Slams Biden for Lobster Dinner While Punishing US Fishermen

Dem Rep. Slams Biden for Lobster Dinner While Punishing US Fishermen
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 December 2022 07:38 PM EST

Democratic congressman Jared Golden of Maine tore into President Joe Biden on Thursday ahead of his exquisite lobster dinner with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Golden, who represents a coastal district in Maine, urged Biden to meet with some of his state's fishermen to discuss a compromise between them and environmentalists in the government pushing for more substantial whale conservation.

"If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business," Golden tweeted.

But the representative's concerns are part of a broader concern levied against Biden, who Golden said in October has failed to fulfill campaign promises made to Maine's fisherman.

In a letter to the president, Golden criticized newly proposed whale conservationist measures pushed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that would adversely affect the lobster industry.

"I cannot comprehend how you can stand idly by and not oppose in the strongest terms a proposal that has the potential to destroy ... the economic backbone of our state and the New England region," Golden wrote, adding that Biden's "complicity thus far is a slap in the face to thousands of working people."

Biden "has yet to take a single action to make good" on his 2020 campaign pledge to protect the fishing community," the congressman continued. "You cannot espouse being a president for working people while simultaneously overseeing the destruction of an entire blue-collar fishery and its community's heritage and way of life."

Golden prevailed against Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin, a former representative of the seat, after multiple ranked-choice voting rounds. The swing district's final vote was 53.1% for Golden to 46.9% for Poliquin.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democratic congressman Jared Golden of Maine tore into President Joe Biden on Thursday ahead of his exquisite lobster dinner with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
jared golden, joe biden, maine
290
2022-38-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved