Dem Rep. Slams Biden for Lobster Dinner While Punishing US Fishermen

Democratic congressman Jared Golden of Maine tore into President Joe Biden on Thursday ahead of his exquisite lobster dinner with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Golden, who represents a coastal district in Maine, urged Biden to meet with some of his state's fishermen to discuss a compromise between them and environmentalists in the government pushing for more substantial whale conservation.

"If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business," Golden tweeted.

But the representative's concerns are part of a broader concern levied against Biden, who Golden said in October has failed to fulfill campaign promises made to Maine's fisherman.

In a letter to the president, Golden criticized newly proposed whale conservationist measures pushed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that would adversely affect the lobster industry.

"I cannot comprehend how you can stand idly by and not oppose in the strongest terms a proposal that has the potential to destroy ... the economic backbone of our state and the New England region," Golden wrote, adding that Biden's "complicity thus far is a slap in the face to thousands of working people."

Biden "has yet to take a single action to make good" on his 2020 campaign pledge to protect the fishing community," the congressman continued. "You cannot espouse being a president for working people while simultaneously overseeing the destruction of an entire blue-collar fishery and its community's heritage and way of life."

Golden prevailed against Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin, a former representative of the seat, after multiple ranked-choice voting rounds. The swing district's final vote was 53.1% for Golden to 46.9% for Poliquin.