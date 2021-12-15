McConnell on Jan. 6 Commission: 'Will Be Interesting' to See Those Involved

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Tuesday that he did not speak to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to CNN.

McConnell’s statements came after text messages from Meadows with members of Congress and the media were released on Monday by the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

''I was not,'' McConnell told the network when asked if he was in touch with Meadows or other White House officials on the date.

The Kentucky senator also expressed interest in what the House select committee will uncover.

''I do think we're all watching, as you are, what is unfolding on the House side, and it will be interesting to reveal all the participants involved,'' McConnell said.

The Jan. 6 texts to Meadows released on Monday showed a number of lawmakers and conservative media personalities urging the chief of staff to pressure then-President Donald Trump into action against the Capitol riot.

The House voted to recommend that the Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against Meadows on Tuesday regarding information revealed from the texts.

Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told CNN on Tuesday that the panel will ''make a decision within a week or so when to release'' the names of the lawmakers who texted Meadows.

''Then we will do our own review on the committee as to if and when we will release them,'' Thompson said regarding the authors. ''We will do it. I can't tell you exactly when that will be.''