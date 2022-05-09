Report: Network News Silent on DHS Disinformation Czar's 'Disinformation'

A new report from mrcNewsBusters finds that network news organizations have not spent any time covering the disinformation distributed by Nina Jankowicz, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board.

''It’s now been 12 days since the Department of Homeland Security announced what amounts to an Orwellian attempt at muzzling free speech, a disinformation board that will ramp up in the midst of an important midterm election year,'' the news outlet's article by Scott Whitlock declared Monday.

''But since April 27, the morning and evening newscasts have stayed silent on the DHS board. They have also been quiet on the background of Nina Jankowicz, the partisan, hard-left Democrat who is to run it.''

Jankowicz, a ''disinformation expert'' and former Wilson Center global fellow, was picked to lead the new DHS ''internal working group,'' as described publicly by Homeland Seurity Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, to combat misinformation being spread by actors regarding homeland security and immigration.

In a televised interview with CNN, Mayorkas said the panel is designed to prevent misinformation from getting out in areas that could harm migrants trying to enter the country illegally, and other areas that could damage national security.

''Disinformation that creates a threat to the homeland is our responsibility,'' Mayorkas said, but added that it is not there to suppress free speech or civil liberties and will not be used to monitor U.S. citizens.

Jankowicz, however, has had her own problem distributing information that ended up being debunked, or outright misinformation from the start, according to the News Busters report.

Just days before the 2016 presidential election, Jankowicz retweeted a Hillary Clinton campaign post on Twitter accusing then-candidate Donald Trump and his campaign of having ''a secret server'' to contact the Russian Alfa Bank as part of that campaign’s ''Russian collusion'' narrative.

''Husband texted me ‘you have news to wake up to,'' her retweet said. ''Never thought it would be this. Confirms our worst fears about Trump. I am horrified.''

She also retweeted a Clinton campaign press release about Trump’s ''chilling'' ties to the Kremlin.

''Trump's Kremlin ties don't end at [then-Trump campaign chairman Paul] Manafort,'' her retweet read in September 2016. This [clap emoji] is [clap emoji] serious [clap emoji] people [clap emoji].''

Most recently, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, she called on social media companies to stop putting advertisements for masks on their sites, calling then''straight up disinfo!''

She has also spread ''disinformation'' regarding the Christopher Steele dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign, calling it a ''Republican opposition research project,'' and posted on social media that the Hunter Biden story was a Russian disinformation campaign.

The New York Times authenticated the laptop as belonging to the son of President Joe Biden earlier this year.