Trump Picks Dr. Nesheiwat for Surgeon General

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday tapped Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, an emergency physician and disaster relief specialist, to serve as the next surgeon general, the New York Post reported.

Nesheiwat, the medical director for CityMD urgent care clinics and a frequent Fox News medical contributor has been recognized for her leadership during major healthcare crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump praised her as a "fierce advocate" for preventive medicine and affordable healthcare, citing her unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives.

Nesheiwat has a history of service during emergencies, including providing on-the-ground care after Hurricane Katrina and the Joplin, Missouri, tornado. As a member of the Samaritan's Purse Disaster Assistance Relief Team, she has offered medical aid in some of the world's most challenging environments.

Trump recognized her ability to lead during difficult times, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early months of the outbreak, she worked on the front lines in one of the hardest-hit areas.

Her work extends beyond disaster response. She has consistently advocated for public health measures, emphasizing the importance of preventive care and healthy living.

Trump expressed confidence that Nesheiwat would be instrumental in advancing his vision of "making America healthy again."

If confirmed, Nesheiwat will succeed Dr. Vivek Murthy and will be tasked with addressing ongoing public health challenges, including chronic disease prevention, access to affordable care, and preparing the country for future health emergencies.