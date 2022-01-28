×
Tags: jan. 6

Former Trump Press Aide Subpoenaed in Congress Probe of U.S. Capitol Attack

Former Trump Press Aide Subpoenaed in Congress Probe of U.S. Capitol Attack
(Getty Images)

Friday, 28 January 2022 06:04 PM

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Capitol riot last year has issued a subpoena for Judd Deere, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's communications aides, CNN reported on Friday.

The committee is seeking documents and a deposition next month from Deere, who helped with "formulating (the) White House's response to the January 6 attack as it occurred," CNN reported, citing a letter accompanying the subpoena.

Deere was the main conduit between Trump's communications team and that of President Joe Biden in the transition period leading up to Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. He was the last press spokesman in the West Wing when Trump departed that day.

Deere was not immediately reachable for comment.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after he repeated to a nearby rally his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

Earlier this month, the House committee subpoenaed Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, along with two other Trump attorneys.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Capitol riot last year has issued a subpoena for Judd Deere, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's communications aides, CNN reported on Friday.
Friday, 28 January 2022 06:04 PM
