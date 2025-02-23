James Carville: GOP to 'Collapse' in 30 Days

Democrat strategist James Carville announced during a podcast on Saturday that public support for the Republican would collapse in "30 days to six weeks."

Carville told Mediaite founder Dan Abrams that the Trump administration has spurred the collapse of the GOP.

"I believe that this administration, in less than 30 days, is in the midst of a massive collapse — and particularly a collapse in public opinion," Carville said.

Carville added that a Harvard Youth poll conducted by John Della Volpe had mentioned that Trump's favorability during his inauguration was at 53% for young adults aged 18 to 29; it's now gone to "39%. That's a collapse."

"You literally think that 30 days to six weeks, the Trump administration is effectively going to collapse in terms of public support?" Abrams asked.

"Well, it's collapsing right now," Carville replied. "We're in the midst of a collapse. This is the lowest approval [rating] — not even close — that any president has ever had at a comparable time. That's an indisputable fact.

"They're not going to be able to get a debt extension — that's pretty clear. I don't think they're going to be able to pass reconciliation, but I'm not sure. What's certain is that they'll have to go to [House Minority Leader] Hakeem [Jeffries], and that will be the equivalent of stacking arms. It's over. 'We can't go without you.'"

"And [House Speaker] Mike Johnson? He's going to have no other choice. He's going to have to go. And when he does — that's surrender. It's going to happen quickly."

Della Volpe pinned in his takeaways that the biggest concern for young adults was not falling behind in the economy, not being able to purchase a home and having wages outpaced by inflation.