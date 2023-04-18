Speaker McCarthy to Address Israeli Knesset

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that he would address the Israeli Knesset, its legislative body, in the wake of upheaval over its government.

McCarthy is set to be the first U.S. speaker of the House of Representatives to address the Knesset since 1998, when former Republican Congressman Newt Gingrich of Georgia did.

"My first trip abroad as Speaker will be a return to Israel to commemorate their 75th year of statehood," the speaker posted on Twitter, noting that Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana invited him.

"The US-Israel relationship is as important as ever, and I'm proud to accept @AmirOhana's invitation as the 2nd Speaker of the House in history to address the Knesset," he added.

McCarthy and a bipartisan delegation of 20 lawmakers are preparing to visit the country later this month, with the speaker's speech scheduled for May 1, according to Axios.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., will also accompany McCarthy on the trip, which is set to commemorate the country's 75th independence day celebration.

It comes amid substantial upheaval in the Middle Eastern democracy, which exploded into protests at the beginning of 2023 over proposed judiciary reforms by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

McCarthy previously defended the reforms, writing in a March statement that Netanyahu was an "Israeli patriot, statesman, and most importantly, a great friend of the United States of America."

"I support Prime Minister Netanyahu, and America's support for Israel's strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering. Now is an important time for Americans to stand together in support of our long, mutually respectful, and important friendship with Israel," he wrote.