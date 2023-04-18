×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | knesset | judicial reforms | kevin mccarthy | congress

Speaker McCarthy to Address Israeli Knesset

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 10:52 PM EDT

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that he would address the Israeli Knesset, its legislative body, in the wake of upheaval over its government.

McCarthy is set to be the first U.S. speaker of the House of Representatives to address the Knesset since 1998, when former Republican Congressman Newt Gingrich of Georgia did.

"My first trip abroad as Speaker will be a return to Israel to commemorate their 75th year of statehood," the speaker posted on Twitter, noting that Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana invited him.

"The US-Israel relationship is as important as ever, and I'm proud to accept @AmirOhana's invitation as the 2nd Speaker of the House in history to address the Knesset," he added.

McCarthy and a bipartisan delegation of 20 lawmakers are preparing to visit the country later this month, with the speaker's speech scheduled for May 1, according to Axios.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., will also accompany McCarthy on the trip, which is set to commemorate the country's 75th independence day celebration.

It comes amid substantial upheaval in the Middle Eastern democracy, which exploded into protests at the beginning of 2023 over proposed judiciary reforms by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

McCarthy previously defended the reforms, writing in a March statement that Netanyahu was an "Israeli patriot, statesman, and most importantly, a great friend of the United States of America."

"I support Prime Minister Netanyahu, and America's support for Israel's strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering. Now is an important time for Americans to stand together in support of our long, mutually respectful, and important friendship with Israel," he wrote.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that he would address the Israeli Knesset, its legislative body, in the wake of upheaval over its government.
israel, knesset, judicial reforms, kevin mccarthy, congress
266
2023-52-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 10:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved