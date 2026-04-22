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Tags: redistricting | graham | virgina | south carolina

Sen. Graham: S.C. Should Consider Redistricting After Va. Map Vote

By    |   Wednesday, 22 April 2026 08:55 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday that South Carolina should consider launching its own redistricting effort after Virginia voters approved a Democratic-backed congressional map, according to The Hill.

Graham wrote on X that following “the Virginia Democrats’ efforts to redistrict in order to increase Democrat seats in the House of Representatives,” South Carolina should “fight fire with fire,” according to The Hill.

He added that he would encourage South Carolina’s next Republican governor and GOP-controlled Legislature to “seriously look at” how the state should respond, according to his post cited by The Hill.

Virginia voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment supported by Democrats that allows a temporary bypass of the state’s redistricting commission and enables new congressional maps, The Hill reported.

The approved plan could expand Democrats’ current 6-5 advantage in the state’s House delegation to as much as 10-1, according to The Hill.

President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social by calling the Virginia results “rigged,” though he did not provide evidence, The Hill reported.

Trump wrote that Republicans were “winning” throughout much of the day before a “massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop’” shifted the outcome, according to his post cited by The Hill.

He also called the result a “crooked victory” and suggested without evidence that it was inconsistent with broader electoral patterns, The Hill reported.

On Wednesday, a Virginia judge blocked the state from certifying the referendum results, ruling that both the referendum and the enabling legislation were unconstitutional, according to The Hill.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the state will appeal the ruling, The Hill reported.

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Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday that South Carolina should consider launching its own redistricting effort after Virginia voters approved a Democratic-backed congressional map, according to The Hill.Graham wrote on X that following "the Virginia Democrats'...
redistricting, graham, virgina, south carolina
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Wednesday, 22 April 2026 08:55 PM
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