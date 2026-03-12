Trump: Iran Should Skip World Cup for 'Own Life and Safety'

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Iran's national soccer team should withdraw from the upcoming FIFA World Cup as a personal safety measure.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, that Iran is welcome to play this summer in the United States, "but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Each of Iran's three group stage matches is scheduled to take place on American soil.

The Iranians open Group G play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21. They are slated to face Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

The U.S. and Israel initiated war with Iran on Feb. 28 with a series of airstrikes that killed the longtime Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khameini, and other officials.

Iran's national sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, reportedly told state television this week that the country could not participate in the World Cup following Khameini's death.

The White House did not immediately explain the reference to "safety" in Trump's post, which seemed to conflict with what he said in a recent meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," Infantino wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

The 48-team World Cup, the largest in tournament history, runs from June 11 to July 19 in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Iran planned to train in Tucson, Arizona, before the group stage.

Ranked No. 20 in the world, the Iranians qualified for the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time last March as one of the top sides in the Asian Football Confederation. They were eliminated from the group stage in 2022 with a 1-0 loss to the U.S. in Doha, Qatar.

Iranian athletes and coaches are exempt from the travel ban Trump imposed against their country last June.